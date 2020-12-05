The Spun

Nebraska Player Suffers A Serious Injury During Pregame Warmups

Nebraska Huskers helmets on the field.LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMPER 20: Nebraska Cornhusker helmets before their game at Memorial Stadium on September 20, 2014 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Miami 41-31. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

The Nebraska Cornhuskers appear to have sustained a tough injury during pregame warmups on Saturday morning.

Nebraska freshman Myles Farmer appeared to suffer a serious leg injury during pregame warmups against Purdue on Saturday morning.

Farmer, a 6-foot-3 safety out of Atlanta, reportedly injured his leg while working on punt return drills.

The Athletic reporter Mitch Sherman had some details.

“An ominous start to Saturday in West Lafayette for Nebraska as freshman DB Myles Farmer suffered a leg injury while working on punt returns in pregame warmups. Farmer was placed in an air cast and carted off,” he tweeted.

Farmer was the No. 54 safety in the 2019 class.

The Huskers freshman has reportedly suffered a broken leg.

Purdue has been somewhat of a house of horrors for Nebraska when it comes to injuries. The Huskers have had several notable injuries at Ross-Ade Stadium in recent years.

Hopefully the injury to Farmer isn’t as serious as believed, but it didn’t look good.

Nebraska and Purdue are scheduled to kick off at noon E.T. The game between the Huskers and the Boilermakers will air on BTN.

Scott Frost’s program is coming off a tough loss to Iowa, hoping to finish the season strong.


