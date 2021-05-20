Nebraska Football Officially Announces 2022 Ireland Game

The Nebraska Cornhuskers hoped to play an overseas game to open the 2021 season against Illinois but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program was forced to delay their journey until 2022. According to a report from The Athletic’s Matt Fortuna, Nebraska has now finalized its opponent for the 2022 season opener.

The Cornhuskers will take on Pat Fitzgerald and the Northwestern Wildcats in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland to kick off the 2022 campaign. The Big Ten West game will take place Aug. 27, 2022, at Aviva Stadium.

A rescheduled trip to Ireland should excite loyal Nebraska fans, who will likely travel overseas in large numbers to see the Huskers play. The game will give an opportunity to expand college football’s reach internationally, while also giving both Big Ten programs a chance to get a bye week later on in the season.

Nebraska confirmed the report on Thursday morning.

Nebraska will have their work cut out for them against a strong Northwestern team that’s played in the Big Ten Championship game in two of the last three seasons. First, the Cornhuskers and Scott Frost will need to focus on the 2021 campaign to try and bounce back from a disappointing 2020.

Frost hasn’t been able to break through in his first few seasons in Lincoln, making this fall all the more important for the 46-year-old head coach. The Huskers have posted a 12-20 record since he took over in 2018 and haven’t made a bowl game since his arrival.

Expectations will be high in 2021 and even higher in 2022 with a season opener on the international scale.