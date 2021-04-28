The Spun

Bill Moos Outlines ‘Realistic’ Goal For Scott Frost This Season

Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost.LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 29: Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers watches the team warm up before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

It goes without saying that Nebraska head coach Scott Frost needs big leap in his fourth season after going 12-20 in his first three years.

How big of an improvement must Frost show? Well, Nebraska AD Bill Moos provided a ballpark figure for wins during a media session on Tuesday.

Frost has yet to win more than five games in a season with the Huskers, but Moos says “8-9” wins is a “realistic expectation” for 2021.

We agree with Moos that eight or nine wins would constitute a successful season, we’re not sure how realistic it is given Nebraska’s schedule, which is among the toughest in the country.

In addition to traditional Big Ten West foes Iowa, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Minnesota, Purdue and Illinois, the Huskers have to play Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State in crossover matchups and Oklahoma in a non-conference game.

Buffalo and Southeastern Louisiana “should’ be wins, but Nebraska would need to go 6-4 or 7-3 in its other 10 games to meet Moos’ benchmark. Considering how much the Huskers have struggled thus far under Frost, we’re skeptical they can do that.


