Nebraska AD Bill Moos Reacts To Huskers’ Disappointing Season

Ever since he took over as head coach, Nebraska fans have been waiting for the football program to take the next step under Scott Frost.

Unfortunately, that step forward did not happen in 2020. After entering the 2020 season with plenty of hype, the Huskers completed a 3-5 season.

Despite the poor record, Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos decided to remain positive.

“It was an up and down season, I think we learned a lot about ourselves,” Moos said about the Huskers. “I think we’ve developed some leadership, from my viewpoint, in the locker room. And that is absolutely essential to having a winning program.”

"We've got a tough schedule…. But I think we're at a point where we should be in the conversation for the Big Ten West."

“Good, strong, stable programs produce winning teams,” Moos continued. “When we evaluate this season, it was not a winning team. But it did contribute to building that strong, stable program.”

Moos noted that Nebraska has a tough slate in 2021, but expects the Huskers to be able to compete in the Big Ten West. Unfortunately, that’s not something the team has been able to accomplish just yet.

In three seasons under Scott Frost, the Huskers have never finished with a better record than 5-7. Nebraska has also never finished higher than fifth in the Big Ten West over those three seasons.

Maybe 2021 will be their year.