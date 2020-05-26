Nebraska AD Estimates How Much School Could Lose Without Fans

All signs continue to point in the right direction when it comes to whether or not college football will take place this fall. There is still plenty of uncertainty regarding fan attendance though.
If the college football season was outright canceled due to health concerns, every university in the country would have to make cuts to their athletic departments just to stay alive. That alone will be the driving force behind this season.
Let’s just say the 2020 season does happen in the coming months. The next issue for schools to tackle is how they’ll handle large gatherings both inside and outside of their respective stadium. While the easier solution might be to just play without fans, it could be too costly.
Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos spoke to the Omaha World-Herald about the upcoming season and how much the program could lost if fans aren’t allowed at games. Simply put it, the Cornhuskers would lose millions of dollars.
From the Omaha World-Herald:
“If the football season doesn’t look like a traditional season, we’re out millions and millions upon millions of dollars,” Moos told The World-Herald. “It’s eye-opening, to say the least.”
Moos revealed that each home game for Nebraska is worth $12 million. Even if Memorial Stadium has 50 percent of its stands filled this season, the program is losing out on $6 million.
Having fans at any capacity would decrease the amount of money that Nebraska and other schools would lose. However, it might not be enough to avoid budget cuts.
Programs will now have to balance being profitable while also following proper health guidelines. The next few months will be interesting to say the least.