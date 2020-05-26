Nebraska AD Estimates How Much School Could Lose Without Fans

All signs continue to point in the right direction when it comes to whether or not college football will take place this fall. There is still plenty of uncertainty regarding fan attendance though.

If the college football season was outright canceled due to health concerns, every university in the country would have to make cuts to their athletic departments just to stay alive. That alone will be the driving force behind this season.

Let’s just say the 2020 season does happen in the coming months. The next issue for schools to tackle is how they’ll handle large gatherings both inside and outside of their respective stadium. While the easier solution might be to just play without fans, it could be too costly.

Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos spoke to the Omaha World-Herald about the upcoming season and how much the program could lost if fans aren’t allowed at games. Simply put it, the Cornhuskers would lose millions of dollars.

From the Omaha World-Herald: