Nebraska AD’s Old Message For The Big Ten Is Going Viral

Friday was a rough day for the Nebraska football program.

Earlier in the day, reports surfaced claiming that the Huskers were trying to get out of their 2021 non-conference game at Oklahoma. Nebraska eventually released a statement, admitting that the program had considered playing a home game instead (for “economic purposes”) but has re-committed to the game against the Sooners.

Still, the PR damage has already been done. Nebraska is rightfully getting mocked for attempting to get out of a tough non-conference game against a longtime rival.

“Regardless of what comes of Nebraska-Oklahoma in 2021, it says something that Nebraska has not responded to this report. It has turned fast into a punchline. This silence makes the football program look mismanaged at best in this situation and more to the point, scared of OU,” college football writer Mitch Sherman tweeted.

— Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) March 12, 2021

Nebraska’s football program hasn’t been very competitive in a while. The Huskers made a seemingly good hire in Scott Frost, but he’s yet to take the program to a bowl game.

On Friday, an old comment from Huskers AD Bill Moos went viral. Here’s what he said about Frost at the time of the hire.

“You’ve got Urban Meyer and Jim Harbaugh thinking, ‘We better put a little more into that Nebraska game coming up.’ And that’s the way we want it. They’re running a little bit scared right now. And they won’t admit it,” he said.

— David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) March 12, 2021

Not so much, Bill – at least not yet.