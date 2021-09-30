Nebraska AD Shares Honest Admission On Scott Frost

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost came into the 2021 season needing a strong year in order to build the trust of the Cornhuskers fanbase and hold onto his job. Through five games, he hasn’t quite delivered.

Nebraska is off to a 2-3 start, but many around the program feel like a couple of their early season losses could’ve swung the other way. One of the reasons for that has been the Huskers shoddy play on special teams.

After mistakes in the one-score losses to Oklahoma and Illinois, Nebraska’s special teams unit hit rock bottom against Michigan State last weekend. A misplaced fourth-quarter punt led to a Spartans return touchdown and ultimately let the Huskers’ opponent storm back to win in overtime.

Frost is aware of the mistakes that he and his team made in each of those losses, but hasn’t proven that the special teams unit is headed in the right direction. Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts said the Huskers head coach will need to show some improvement in that facet of the game if he wants to build trust with the program’s rabid fanbase.

“We’re going have to earn that. Coach Frost is going to have to earn that. … Until special teams change and improve, we have to earn that,” Alberts said of Frost earning the trust of the Nebraska fans, via Parker Gabriel of the Lincoln Journal Star.

Alberts talking about earning fans' trust that NU and Frost can fix special teams struggles: "We’re going have to earn that. Coach Frost is going to have to earn that. … Until special teams change and improve, we have to earn that." — Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) September 29, 2021

Frost and Alberts might feel like Nebraska should have a few more wins already in the books, but at this point that’s neither here nor there. The Huskers will need to improve from this point out, or some changes will need to be made. Swapping out head coaches could be one of the possible moves made.

Nebraska has a strong chance to bounce back this Saturday against Northwestern, so long as Frost can clean up some of his team’s mistakes this week in practice.