Nebraska AD Was Asked About Scott Frost’s Job Security

Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers entered the 2021 college football season with plenty to prove.

Unfortunately, they haven’t had much success. The Huskers opened the 2021 season with a tough loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini before rebounding with two wins.

The team is 1-4 since it’s 2-1 start to the year and hasn’t exactly looked great during that streak. As a result, fans are starting to question whether or not Scott Frost is the man to lead the program.

A fan asked Nebraska AD Trev Alberts about Frost’s job security.

“All I can tell you is I’ve been extraordinarily proud of Coach Frost and our coaching staff,” Alberts said.

Alberts says he's not a fan of, "making bold, broad statements in the middle of a football season," when asked directly by a caller about Frost keeping his job beyond 2021. "All I can tell you is I’ve been extraordinarily proud of Coach Frost and our coaching staff." — Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) October 26, 2021

Just a week ago, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum sent a similar message. He doesn’t think it’s time to move on just yet.

“It’s one thing just to be doing a bad job,” Finebaum said on ESPN’s College Football Podcast, per 247Sports. “He’s not doing a bad job. And sometimes, you just get over the hump and you never come down again. It’s probably worth seeing if that’s going to be the case at Nebraska.”

Finebaum believes that Frost needs more time.

“When you fire a coach, you had better know who your replacement is,” Finebaum said. “And too often, we don’t ever see that. I’ve seen some of the worst coaching searches — Tennessee, just for example. I mean, how many times you want to go down that road? So, you better have an athletic director that knows what he’s doing if you’re going to unload a coach for an overreactive fan base.”

Nebraska faces off against the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday.