Nebraska Adds Big Commitment To Its 2023 Recruiting Class

Nebraska football picked up its second four-star commitment in the 2023 recruiting cycle on Tuesday afternoon.

Vivian (La.) North Caddo four-star wide receiver Omarion Miller announced his commitment to the Huskers moments ago. Miller is now Nebraska's highest-rated 2023 recruit, the No. 14 wide receiver and No. 100 overall prospect in the nation according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

Miller was originally committed to LSU, but reopened his recruitment on May 30. The ensuing weekend, he officially visited Nebraska and picked up a scholarship from the Huskers.

Today, he acted on that offer.

Currently, Nebraska has 12 verbal commitments for its 2023 class. The Huskers have the 33rd-ranked class in the country.

Miller is one of four wide receiver pledges Nebraska has collected, along with three-star prospects Jaidyn Doss, Barry Jackson and Benjamin Brahmer.