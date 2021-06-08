Nebraska football isn’t winning many battles these days. The Huskers have four straight losing seasons. They aren’t recruiting very well. Oh, and the transfer portal hasn’t been kind to the program this off-season.

The transfer portal has been a blessing for many programs across the country. Just look at Oregon State. The Beavers don’t recruit very well, but they make the most of the transfer portal. Just last year, OSU hauled in talented transfers from programs like Auburn, Florida State and Washington. Nebraska could learn a thing or two from the Beavers.

Scott Frost lost several key players – including star wideout Wan’Dale Robinson and backup quarterback Luke McCaffrey – to the transfer portal this year. The Huskers are once again getting criticized for what’s turned out to be another abysmal off-season.

247Sports named Nebraska football one of the “biggest losers” in regards to the transfer portal.

“Nebraska’s recruiting gains in Florida during the 2020 cycle all but evaporated with Marcus Fleming (Maryland), Keyshawn Greene (FAU) and Ronald Delancy (Toledo) each opting to transfer,” wrote Chris Hummer of 247Sports.com. “That doesn’t even include Henry Gray (FIU) and Jaiden Francois (UCF), both of which transferred ahead of last season.

“Throw in several other losses of depth across the roster, and the pieces Nebraska lost far outweigh some of the contributors it was able to add via the portal.”

For a program trying to get out of college football’s basement, the transfer portal should be viewed as a blessing. Nebraska football apparently didn’t get the memo.

Scott Frost has to take the Huskers to a bowl game this upcoming season. If he doesn’t, he could be shown the exit.

It’s time for Nebraska to become the relevant program it once was. But the transfer portal is making such a task difficult for the Huskers.