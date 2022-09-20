Nebraska Announced Another Coaching Staff Change Tuesday

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 26: The Nebraska Cornhuskers take the field before their game against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Memorial Stadium on September 26, 2015 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

Nebraska football's shuffling of its coaching staff continued on Tuesday.

The Huskers promoted special teams quality control coach Joey Connors to the position of special teams coordinator.

The position had been held by Bill Busch, who was promoted to interim defensive coordinator following the dismissal of Erik Chinander over the weekend.

Of course, all of this movement started when Nebraska fired Scott Frost 10 days ago. Mickey Joseph has been filling his role in the interim.

Connors, who played for Frost at UCF, is in his second season as an assistant at Nebraska.

Nebraska (1-3) is idle this weekend before hosting Indiana on October 1.