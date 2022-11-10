Nebraska Announces Casey Thompson's Status For Michigan

Dublin , Ireland - 27 August 2022; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Casey Thompson during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2022 match between Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images) Brendan Moran/Getty Images

Nebraska will not have starting quarterback Casey Thompson at its disposal this weekend against Michigan. Interim coach Mickey Joseph announced that unfortunate news Thursday.

Thompson is dealing with an injury to his throwing arm. This injury occurred on Oct. 29 against Illinois.

Prior to suffering this injury, Thompson had 2,023 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also had five scores on the ground.

The Cornhuskers will start either Chubba Purdy or Logan Smothers at quarterback. Speaking to the media earlier this week, Joseph discussed their pros and cons.

“We think Purdy is the better thrower, but Logan, he can make throws also,” Joseph said, via On3. “We think Logan’s the better runner. It happens like that. Each quarterback is going to have different strengths and weaknesses.”

Purdy and Smothers both received playing time against Minnesota last weekend. The former finished the game with 41 passing yards, a rushing touchdown and an interception, whereas the latter had 80 passing yards.

Oddsmakers have Nebraska listed as huge underdogs against Michigan this Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.