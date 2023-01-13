Look: Nebraska Announces Coaching Staff Salaries

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 08: The Nebraska Cornhuskers flag after a touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes at Memorial Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Nebraska isn't afraid to spend top dollar on Matt Rhule's coaching staff, that's for sure.

On Friday, the salaries for eight of the Cornhuskers' assistants were released. Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield will make $1.4 million next season, which makes him the highest-paid assistant coach in school history.

Defensive coordinator Tony White will make $1 million for the 2023 season. He'll be the second-highest paid assistant that Nebraska has ever had.

Evan Cooper, the team's defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach, will earn $670,000 this fall.

Nebraska's special teams coordinator, Ed Foley, will make $550,000 for his services. He rounds out the top four for highest-paid assistants in Lincoln.

Here's the rest of the list:

In late November, the Cornhuskers hired Rhule as their next head coach. The hope is that he'll revitalize the program.

Rhule rebuilt Temple and Baylor before taking his talents to the NFL.

Time will tell if this expensive coaching staff at Nebraska can get the job done.