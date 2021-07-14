Nebraska Announces Former Star LB Hired As New AD

After dipping into its past three years ago when it hired a new football coach, Nebraska has again gone back to its roots to find its new AD.

The school announced this morning that former Huskers star linebacker Trev Alberts has been hired as the new athletic director as his alma mater.

Alberts, who has been the AD at the University of Nebraska Omaha since 2009, replaces Bill Moos, who stepped down last month.

An official press conference introducing Alberts is expected for noon ET on Wednesday.

During his time as a Husker, Alberts was a consensus All-American and the Dick Butkus Award winner in 1993 before being chosen with the No. 5 overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1994 NFL Draft. Alberts played three years in Indy as injuries cut short his career.

After a career as a broadcaster, he became the AD at UNO 12 years ago. He helped facilitate the program’s rise from Division II to Division I, absorbing criticism for his decision to cut football and wrestling to make the transition easier.