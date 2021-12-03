Nebraska Announces Hire Of Former Huskers Quarterback

Scott Frost won’t be the only former Nebraska quarterback coaching for the Huskers in 2022. He’s just added a former Nebraska starter with a lot of experience on and off the field.

On Friday, Nebraska announced the hiring of Mickey Joseph as their wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator. Joseph will also serve as an associate head coach.

Nebraska fans from the late-80s and early-90s teams may remember Joseph as the Huskers’ starting quarterback in the 1990 season. Joseph contributed 21 touchdowns that year as Nebraska went 9-3.

After graduating in 1991, Joseph went into coaching, where he’s been a rising star over the last 25 years. He most recently served as the assistant head coach and receivers coach at LSU, winning a national title two years ago.

Mickey Joseph has steadily risen through the ranks ever since working at Omaha North HA in 1995. He’s served as a positional coach for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and special teams.

Joseph also has head coaching experience, spending two years at Langston University and going 13-7 with a conference title. He started getting more prominent jobs in Division I starting in 2013, and got his big break in the Power Five when he joined Ed Orgeron’s LSU staff in 2017.

In 2020, Joseph was promoted to assistant head coach of the Tigers. But with Orgeron leaving LSU, he clearly needed a change of scenery.

And that change of scenery is going to bring Mickey Joseph back to where his college football career began.