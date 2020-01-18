Nebraska Announces New Offensive Coordinator

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska football program announced a significant change heading into the 2020 season.

Head coach Scott Frost fired offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Troy Walters. The decision came after the Huskers finished with a 5-7 record while averaging 28 points per game – the 72nd ranked offense in the nation.

Not long after firing Walters, the Huskers announced their new offensive coordinator.

Frost announced former Oregon and Washington offensive coordinator Matt Lubick as the team’s new OC.

Here’s what Frost had to say about the new hire:

“Matt Lubick is a great addition to our coaching staff. I have always wanted to work with Matt again since our days at Oregon together. He is the only person I considered for this position.”

Lubick and Frost worked together at Oregon. The new Huskers offensive coordinator tended to take over for Frost when both were promoted at the university.

When Frost took over as offensive coordinator for the Ducks in 2013, Lubick took over for Frost as the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach. He then took over as the offensive coordinator for the Ducks when Frost left to become the head coach at UCF.

Now the two are back together again in Lincoln.