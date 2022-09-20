Nebraska Announces Running Back Is Out For The Season

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMPER 20: Nebraska Cornhusker helmets before their game at Memorial Stadium on September 20, 2014 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Miami 41-31. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

As if things weren't hard enough for Nebraska, the Huskers will now be without a key offensive weapon for the rest of the season.

Interim head coach Mickey Joseph announced Tuesday that running back Ajay Allen will miss the remainder of the year after having surgery this week for an undisclosed injury.

Allen has been Nebraska's second-leading rusher behind Anthony Grant. Through four games, the freshman ballcarrier recorded 190 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries.

The one bright spot for Allen is that because he only participated in four games, he is able to redshirt this season and maintain an extra year of eligibility.

Moving forward, Grant will likely continue as Nebraska's No. 1 running back, with Gabe Ervin Jr., Jaquez Yant and others also chipping in.

The Cornhuskers are idle this weekend before hosting Indiana on October 1.