Nebraska Athletic Director Comments On Scott Frost’s Job Security

Despite all sorts of changes over the last few years under head coach Scott Frost, Nebraska just isn’t able to win consistently these days. As a result, Frost’s boss is now being asked about the head coach’s job security.

Speaking to Mitch Sherman on Wednesday, Nebraska athletic director Bill Moss commented on Frost’s status with the team. Moos made it clear that Frost is tied at the hip with him and gave him a vote of confidence.

“He’s here with me as long as I’m here,” Moos told The Athletic. “He’s just want I want and what Nebraska’s needed.”

Moos’ comments could be a double-edged sword though. If Frost gets fired, he might be out of a job too when all is said and done.

Scott Frost went 19-7 at UCF, claiming a national championship in 2017 with a 13-0 record that year. He promptly left to join his alma mater but struggled in his first year, going 4-8.

Things didn’t get much better in his second year at Nebraska as the team saw only marginal improvement, finishing 5-7. There was hope going into his third year that a number of offseason staff changes and player additions would make them competitive again.

But through five games the Huskers are just 1-4, with some pretty embarrassing losses to Northwestern and Illinois.

Frost is under contract for several more years though and it seems unlikely that Nebraska will part with him after this year even if things don’t get better. But unless things start improving in 2021, Frost’s seat will only get hotter.