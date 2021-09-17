Nebraska Makes Awesome Addition To Uniform For Oklahoma Game

Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of the “Game of the Century” between Nebraska and Oklahoma. And on Saturday, these two historic programs will rekindle their long-lost rivalry.

Ahead of this weekend’s matchup, the Cornhuskers revealed a new addition to their uniforms: a special helmet decal in honor of the 1971 game between No. 1 Nebraska and No. 2 Oklahoma.

In the iconic matchup between these two programs 50 years ago, the Cornhuskers claimed victory over the Sooners 35-31. But with the direction each of these teams have been moving in recent years, a closely-contested game like that is almost out of the question.

The No. 3 ranked Sooners are 22.5-point favorites at home against a Nebraska team that’s failed to notch a winning record in each of their last four seasons.

In fact, the “rivalry” is so lopsided that the Cornhuskers’ program reportedly tried to get out of the matchup earlier this year. But, amidst heavy pushback from fans across the college football world, Nebraska agreed to fulfill its commitment.

These two programs have faced off in 86 total meetings. Oklahoma hold a 45-38-3 all-time lead and have won five of the last six contests.

The last time the Sooners and Cornhuskers faced off was in 2010, when OU claimed a 23-20 victory in Arlington, Texas for the Big 12 Championship.

The “Game of the Century” anniversary matchup will kickoff tomorrow at 12 p.m. ET in Norman.