Nebraska Fan Favorite Guard Charlie Easley Announces Transfer

Nebraska guard Charlie Easley – a Huskers‘ fan favorite – announced his transfer decision on Saturday afternoon.

Easley joined Fred Hoiberg’s program as a walk-on prospect ahead of the 2019-20 season. The 6-foot-2 guard out of Lincoln saw minimal playing time for the Huskers early in the season, but earned minutes as the year progressed.

As he progressed over the course of the year, Hoiberg to put the former walk-on on scholarship. He wound up starting four games, and averaged 11.6 minutes per game, scoring 1.9 points and grabbing a rebound per game.

Now, the Lincoln native has decided to transfer away from Nebraska in hopes to carve out a bigger role elsewhere. Easely announced on Saturday that he will be heading to South Dakota State, per his Twitter:

Thank you Nebraska pic.twitter.com/O9cS83M7Ep — Charlie Easley (@CharlieEasley4) April 18, 2020

“I’d like to announce I will be transferring to South Dakota State University to continue my academic and basketball career,” Easely wrote on Twitter. “It was a difficult decision and is a bittersweet moment for me to have to leave my hometown and the Nebraska program. I can’t say enough about how much I loved playing for the Huskers in front of such great fans.”

According to the Journal Star, he will be a full scholarship player for the Jackrabbits.

The transfer guard will clearly miss Nebraska. But the Huskers are bringing in plenty of transfers themselves this off-season. Easely would’ve likely struggled to garner playing time in 2020.

Now, the former walk-on heads to South Dakota State where he’s expected to be a main contributor.