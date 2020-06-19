Wisconsin transfer guard Kobe King will no longer be joining Nebraska basketball.

King, the former Wisconsin guard, announced his transfer decision back in February. Rather than leaving the Big Ten, the 6-foot-3 originally planned to join Fred Hoiberg and the Nebraska basketball program. The move didn’t sit very well with Badgers fans, for obvious reasons.

King carved out a prominent role for Wisconsin this past season, averaging 10 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. But King decided to depart the Wisconsin program mid-season. Many expected the former three-star to play a crucial role for the Badgers in 2020.

Instead, King announced his transfer to Nebraska basketball back in late February. The transfer has since changed his mind, though. The talented prospect will no longer be joining the Nebraska basketball program due to “personal reasons.”

Breaking: Wisconsin hoops transfer Kobe King will not be attending Nebraska after all, per Fred Hoiberg. "Kobe King has informed us that he will not be attending (NU) for personal reasons. We respect his decision and wish him the best in his future endeavors.” #Huskers — Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) June 19, 2020

This is clearly a massive loss for Nebraska basketball. But Hoiberg still has “respect” for King’s decision.

The Huskers have hit the transfer market hard this off-season, wrangling in some of the top prospects in the nation. Nebraska basketball was set to welcome in six new recruits ahead of the 2020 season, including five transfers. Guard was clearly a priority position for Hoiberg this off-season, as four of Nebraska basketball’s six commits play the position.

With King now out of the mix, Hoiberg will have to rely on Western Illinois transfer Kobe Webster and Western Nebraska C.C. transfer Teddy Allen. Pitt transfer guard Trey McGowens will have to sit one year due to NCAA transfer protocol.

[Parker Gabriel]