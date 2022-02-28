Nebraska Has 1 Leader For Starting Quarterback Right Now

In an effort to remake its quarterback room this offseason, Nebraska took in a pair of notable transfers in Texas’ Casey Thompson and Florida State’s Chubba Purdy.

Thompson, who was the Longhorns’ primary starter in 2021, boasts more experience than Purdy. Right now, he has the early advantage in the Huskers’ quarterback competition, according to new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple.

Whipple told reporters earlier today following the first day of spring practice that Thompson is ahead of Purdy, redshirt sophomore Logan Smothers and redshirt freshman Heinrich Haarberg.

“I think he’s the best one right now,” Whipple said Monday, via 247Sports. “That might change tomorrow. There is nothing set in stone. But yeah, Casey. Chubba (Purdy) got a little bit of a nick so he didn’t do much. Logan (Smothers) has done a good job. Those three. Heinrich (Haarberg) — all of those kids have done a really good job. Heinrich gets some reps. Now we’re looking at more reps than you know — we’re running two huddles and two thuds which is a great thing about numbers, so we have a lot tape to watch and those kids can progress quite a bit. “But just the way Casey has gone about his business and things that way. You know, he was the best guy in the Skelly stuff that they did on air. I didn’t get to see it, but I had those guys give me their stats and what they did. So, we’ve got enough — what I saw today, attitude and talent — to be more than successful.”

Last season, Thompson got his first opportunity to start after two seasons as a backup and he finished with 2,113 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Purdy went 5-for-5 for 98 yards and two scores in his only action of the 2021 season against UMass after throwing for 219 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in limited duty in 2020.

As for the two returning Husker signal callers, Haarberg did not play as a true freshman, while Smothers threw for 317 yards and an interception while rushing for 133 yards and two scores as a redshirt frosh in 2021.