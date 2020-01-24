A lot of changes are coming to the Nebraska football program in 2020. On top of the new coaches and the new recruiting class, Scott Frost will need to find players to fill roles being vacated via the transfer portal.

Several players have already left Nebraska in the portal, and now one of their senior cornerbacks is leaving too.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Nebraska CB Tony Butler announced that he’s leaving Nebraska. Butler has one year of eligibility remaining, but has appeared in only a handful of games in the past three years.

I have one last season of eligibility left and I will be entering the transfer portal. This place will forever be in my heart. But I believe that my abilities need to be utilized at a different university. Thank you for helping me grow into the man I am today. Love,

Tony Butler

Butler committed to Nebraska in early 2016, but made only a few plays for the Huskers. He had two tackles in 2017 and one tackle in 2019.

Butler is the third player to leave Nebraska by the transfer portal in the past month.

Wide receiver Miles Jones has already taken his talents to Tennessee.

Linebacker Pernell Jefferson announced earlier this week that he’s leaving as well.

Where will Tony Butler play in 2020? And who will play CB for Nebraska?

[Tony Butler]