Nebraska Chancellor Addresses Rumor About Football Season

It’s been a hectic week for fans of Big Ten football to say the least. Even though Kevin Warren has said the conference won’t revisit its original decision to postpone the 2020 season, there have been rumblings about a six-team, 10-game season.

Ohio State insider Jeff Snook said that Gene Smith and other Big Ten athletic directors are working behind the scenes to find a way to play football this fall. He mentioned the following schools in the Big Ten: Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio State and Penn State.

Cornhuskers fans were thrilled to see this report from Snook, but unfortunately it sounds like the school hasn’t discussed the possibility of a shortened season.

Nebraska chancellor Ronnie D. Green was asked about a scenario where a group of Big Ten teams could play this fall without the rest of the field. His response was telling, as he said “That would be news to me.”

.@RonnieDGreen doesn’t see any scenario where a group of five or six Big Ten teams play together without the rest. “That would be news to me,” Green said. — Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) August 19, 2020

Either this is truly news to Green, or he’s doing a great job keeping his cards close to the vest.

The Cornhuskers originally tried to play a season this fall despite the Big Ten’s decision to postpone the season. Eventually the school changed its mind, saying “The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is a fully committed member of the Big Ten Conference.”

