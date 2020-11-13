Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg Reacts To Landing 5-Star Recruit

Fred Hoiberg’s second year at Nebraska is poised to be a historic one. His team just landed its first 5-star recruit in 2021 shooting guard Bryce McGowens.

It didn’t take long for Hoiberg to express his excitement for his latest and most high-profile recruit. On Friday, the Huskers posted a picture of how Hoiberg reacted to McGowens’ commitment.

The photo was taken from Pinnacle Bank Arena, where Hoiberg was adding a cardboard cutout of McGowens to the benches filled with other cutouts. “Caught @CoachHoiberg installing a new cutout this morning,” the team wrote.

247Sports rates McGowens as the No. 25 overall prospect in the Class of 2021. He is the No. 3 shooting guard in the country, and the No. 1 prospect from the state of South Carolina.

Caught @CoachHoiberg installing a new cutout this morning. 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/qe5lxmitAE — Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) November 13, 2020

Basketball has rarely been Nebraska’s sport. They have just one NCAA appearance in the last 20 years, and have never won even a share of a conference title since 1950.

But the school has been doing what it can to make college basketball a bigger part of its athletics department. They’ve been doing a little better on the recruiting trail, adding a handful of four-star prospects over the past five years.

Hiring Hoiberg last year after 3.5 years in the NBA and five successful years at Iowa State was another sign that the school is taking the sport more seriously.

Nebraska’s incoming 2020 recruiting class ranks just 63rd in the nation. But the addition of McGowens has bumped them all the way up to 25th.

Things are looking good for Huskers basketball next year.