Nebraska Coach Reacts To Thomas Fidone’s Performance

Freshman tight end Thomas Fidone was the top recruit Nebraska landed in their 2021 recruiting class. And based on the first Cornhuskers practices, he’s quickly living up to the billing.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Nebraska tight ends coach Sean Beckton spoke glowingly of the freshman. He said that the “sky’s the limit” and praised him for improving since Day 1.

“Fidone has really, really improved since Day 1, and he’s only gonna get better from here,” Beckton said. “Sky’s the limit for him. He caught maybe four or five passes today, had a really good scrimmage.”

Beckton further praised Fidone for quickly learning the proper techniques and is proud of how far he’s come so quickly. He feels that Fidone will be an asset to the Huskers in 2021.

“He’s starting to understand the techniques and how to practice on the college level, and this was his best day by far. So I’m really, really proud of where he has come. We’ve just gotta keep pressing him to continue on. He’s gonna help this football team this year.”

Thomas Fidone was the No. 93 overall prospect in the Class of 2021 per 247Sports. He was the No. 2 tight end in the nation, and the No. 1 prospect from the state of Iowa.

Fidone was one of only a handful of four star prospects to join Nebraska in the 2021 recruiting class.

Given how many players have been departing these past few months, a lot of these freshmen could be seeing big snaps early and often.

What kind of an impact will Fidone have for Nebraska as a freshman?