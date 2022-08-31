Nebraska Coach Responds To Scott Frost's Controversial Remark

Dublin , Ireland - 27 August 2022; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost, right, and offence co-ordinator Mark Whipple during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2022 match between Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images) Brendan Moran/Getty Images

Scott Frost was ready to unload on just about everyone after Nebraska's Week 0 loss to Northwestern. Among them was new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, who finally responded to what his boss said.

Following the loss, Frost seemed to take aim at Whipple and his offense for a lack of creativity in the playcalling. But Whipple apparently wasn't even aware of those comments.

Speaking to the media this week, Whipple admitted that he didn't know Frost said those things until being told in the media session. But he conceded that the team does need to improve.

“I like you guys. It doesn’t mean I read you,” Whipple said. “Hey, we got to get better in all parts. I told the guys, we got to coach better. I got to call better plays. I got to coach better. You guys got to play and we've got to stay together and we've got to finish. And that's really the message."

To their credit, Nebraska's offense showed a lot of fire in certain portions of the game. The 28 points they scored in Mark Whipple's debut was more than half of their games last season.

But there are clearly a lot of improvements that need to be made before Nebraska can hope of contending with the likes of Minnesota, Wisconsin or Iowa if they struggled that much against Northwestern.

Can Whipple crank the Huskers' offensive output more before the crucial games?