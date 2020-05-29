Nebraska DB Henry Gray Enters Transfer Portal Prior To First Season

The Nebraska Cornhuskers received unfortunate news on Friday afternoon, as freshman defensive back Henry Gray announced that he’s entering the transfer portal. It’s a shocking decision considering that he just enrolled at the school six months ago.

Gray is the No. 27 safety and No. 265 overall recruit from the 2020 class, per 247Sports. Over two dozen programs extended scholarship offers to the four-star defensive back, but Nebraska ended up winning his initial commitment.

Well, it appears that a family matter has forced Gray to enter the transfer portal. He provided some detail as to why he’s moving on from the Cornhuskers without even suiting up once for the team.

“I would like to thank the University of Nebraska for everything they have done for me in the time that I was there,” Gray said. “Due to an unanticipated family situation I have entered my name into the transfer portal.”

Any program looking for secondary help should take a closer look at Gray. It’s not very common for a four-star freshman to suddenly become available at this stage in the offseason.

Gray hasn’t revealed where he could land in the future, but it sounds like he’s open to anything at the moment.

This decision is a tough pill for Nebraska’s coaching staff to swallow in large part because Gray is the second-best recruit from Scott Frost’s 2020 class.

Nebraska has enough depth at defensive back to make up for the loss of Gray this fall. However, the fact that he won’t even make a single start for the program has to sting.

