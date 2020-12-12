College football’s targeting rule is doing more good than bad these days. Just ask Nebraska football fans.

Huskers defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt, a 6-foot junior out of Alabama, was ejected from the Nebraska-Minnesota ball-game on Saturday. The reason? Taylor-Britt executed a perfect tackle of Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan, but Morgan lowered his head at the last second.

Taylor-Britt’s and Morgan’s helmets met during the tackle. The Nebraska defensive back was then called for targeting, which was upheld and he was eventually ejected from the game.

The targeting rule continues to be a major controversy within college football. Take a look at the latest controversial targeting call below.

Cam Taylor-Britt leads with his shoulder and wraps up, TEXTBOOK tackle. QB Tanner Morgan lowers his head while CTB has already committed, creating head to head contact. CTB ejected. This is the softest rule in all of football. Do something @NCAA pic.twitter.com/0v6UEua0dG — Tyler Scott (@tylerscott) December 12, 2020

Taylor-Britt couldn’t believe the call himself.

This was Cam Taylor-Britt's reaction to the targeting call. He's shocked. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/jsDASMrO1G — Andrew Ward (@AndrewWardKLKN) December 12, 2020

Nebraska football fans are fed up with the targeting penalty, especially in this instance. Taylor-Britt did nothing wrong.

“At some point this ejection needs to go,” writes Mike Schaefer of 247Sports. “It doesn’t serve as a deterrent because there’s nothing else Cam Taylor-Britt could do. Not a damn thing.”

At some point this ejection needs to go. It doesn't serve as a deterrent because there's nothing else Cam Taylor-Britt could do. Not a damn thing. https://t.co/Nbe38zQwxU — Mike Schaefer (@mikejschaefer) December 12, 2020

He’s right. The targeting rule has become a major issue within the college football world.

In this instance, Cam Taylor-Britt did nothing wrong. He led with his shoulder before Tanner Morgan lowered his helmet. There’s nothing else Taylor-Britt could’ve done.

Minnesota leads Nebraska 17-14 at the half. Catch the rest of the Big Ten clash on FS1.

Taylor-Britt, meanwhile, will have to watch the rest of Saturday’s game on TV .