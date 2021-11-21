Nebraska Fans Are Furious With Missed Call vs. Wisconsin

Nebraska fans are livid with Big Ten refs right now.

Trailing 35-28, Adrian Martinez and the Huskers had the ball just outside the red-zone with a chance to tie the Wisconsin Badgers.

Facing fourth-and-20 with just 12 seconds left, Martinez heaved a ball to Zavier Betts. The pass was a bit behind Betts. As he tried to adjust to haul in the catch, the Wisconsin defender ran into him and forced the pass incomplete.

Not a single referee threw a flag. Wisconsin proceeded to take a knee and win the game 35-28.

The call in question. pic.twitter.com/Luiu2OfAkb — Dirk Chatelain (@dirkchatelain) November 20, 2021

That’s one of the more obvious pass interference calls we’ve seen this season. How on earth did the refs miss this one?

Unfortunately, Nebraska’s been on the receiving end of awful no-calls all season long.

Take a look at what college football fans are saying about the missed pass interference call in the Nebraska-Wisconsin game.

Dude this is blatantly terrible https://t.co/J83IMGOqN2 — Husker Hype (@husker_hype) November 21, 2021

B1G officials to Nebraska every week… Never any repercussions for making atrocious calls or lack thereof. #B1GRefs https://t.co/Djb5H3thz7 — Andrew Reinke (@Reinke2112) November 21, 2021

I understand why the refs don't want to make the calls in the last few seconds but c'mon, man. That wasn't even a winning TD – that would have been a TIE. https://t.co/WnIlhpicpi — Heather McCain (@heathermccain) November 21, 2021

Scott Frost knew it was the wrong call.

He was livid with one official in particular after no flag was thrown at the end of Saturday’s Big Ten clash.

Take a look.

🏈Scott Frost not happy after that 4th down play & my 'ope!' moment with Paul Chryst as #Huskers fall at Wisconsin, 35-28. pic.twitter.com/xABJT1vzSA — Adam Krueger (@AdamKruegerTV) November 21, 2021

Unforunately, this isn’t the first time Nebraska has been the victim of a missed call.

The Huskers gave the Ohio State Buckeyes a major challenge two weeks ago, but fell short in their comeback bid. Refs missed an obvious pass interference call in a critical spot in that game as well.

Scott Frost just can’t catch a break. Neither can Nebraska.