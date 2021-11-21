The Spun

Nebraska Fans Are Furious With Missed Call vs. Wisconsin

Wisconsin flag bearer runs across the field.LINCOLN, NE - OCTOBER 07: A cheerleader for the Wisconsin Badgers celebrates a score against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Nebraska fans are livid with Big Ten refs right now.

Trailing 35-28, Adrian Martinez and the Huskers had the ball just outside the red-zone with a chance to tie the Wisconsin Badgers.

Facing fourth-and-20 with just 12 seconds left, Martinez heaved a ball to Zavier Betts. The pass was a bit behind Betts. As he tried to adjust to haul in the catch, the Wisconsin defender ran into him and forced the pass incomplete.

Not a single referee threw a flag. Wisconsin proceeded to take a knee and win the game 35-28.

That’s one of the more obvious pass interference calls we’ve seen this season. How on earth did the refs miss this one?

Unfortunately, Nebraska’s been on the receiving end of awful no-calls all season long.

Take a look at what college football fans are saying about the missed pass interference call in the Nebraska-Wisconsin game.

Scott Frost knew it was the wrong call.

He was livid with one official in particular after no flag was thrown at the end of Saturday’s Big Ten clash.

Take a look.

Unforunately, this isn’t the first time Nebraska has been the victim of a missed call.

The Huskers gave the Ohio State Buckeyes a major challenge two weeks ago, but fell short in their comeback bid. Refs missed an obvious pass interference call in a critical spot in that game as well.

Scott Frost just can’t catch a break. Neither can Nebraska.

