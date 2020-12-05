Nebraska Fans Are Loving Adrian Martinez’s Postgame Quote

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez and the Huskers beat the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday in what looked to may have been a turning point for the program.

It’s been a frustrating few years for the Nebraska football program. Scott Frost was coined the savior when he was hired, but it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows. The program took a turn for the better on Saturday, though.

The Huskers captured an impressive 37-27 victory over the Boilermakers on Saturday. Even better, Martinez had one of his more impressive performances.

The Nebraska quarterback completed 23 of 30 passes for 242 yards and a score. He added 45 yards and two scores on the ground.

You could tell how much Nebraska’s win on Saturday meant to Martinez and the Huskers. Fans are loving what he had to say following the game.

“Coach Frost has been through a lot, I’ve been through a lot and we both care a tremendous amount about this program and Nebraska,” Martinez said. “We know how much it means to the people of this state and you know, just thankful for him. (I’m) thankful that these coaches care about us as more than players and very confident in the direction we’re going.”

How could you not like this young man? pic.twitter.com/5AAcKZLrnv — Huskers Gameday (@HuskersGameday) December 5, 2020

Adrian Martinez has remained committed to Scott Frost and the Huskers, and it’s starting to pay off.

If Nebraska can rattle off two-straight wins to end the regular season, the program will have plenty of momentum heading into the off-season.

Frost and the Huskers appear to be heading in the right direction.