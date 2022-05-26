Nebraska Fans Not Happy With Oklahoma Kickoff Time

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMPER 6: The Nebraska Cornhuskers play the McNeese State Cowboys at Memorial Stadium on September 6, 2014 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated McNeese State 31-24. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

For the second year in a row, the Nebraska Cornhuskers will square off with the Oklahoma Sooners. Unfortunately for college football fans, this game will not be played under the lights.

It was just announced that Nebraska's showdown with Oklahoma on Sept. 17 will kick off at 11 a.m. CT.

This matchup between Nebraska and Oklahoma will be televised on FOX. The network's pregame show, Big Noon Kickoff, will be in Lincoln to cover it.

To the surprise of absolutely no one, Nebraska fans are upset about this kickoff time.

"11 am. For real," Seth Korte of 106.3 KFRX tweeted.

"It should be a night game," one fan said.

"I knew FOX would screw this up," another fan wrote.

Last season, Oklahoma defeated Nebraska by a final score of 23-16.

We'll see if Nebraska can avenge that loss this fall.