Just a few months ago, Luke McCaffrey was going head-to-head with Adrian Martinez in Nebraska football’s quarterback competition. Fast forward to Tuesday, the young quarterback is opting to leave the program.

McCaffrey will be entering the NCAA transfer portal this off-season, according to multiple reports. The 6-foot-2 dual-threat quarterback spent two seasons at Nebraska.

McCaffrey gave Martinez quite the scare in the Huskers’ ongoing quarterback competition this past season. He even started two games and played in all seven games. McCaffrey finished the season with 466 passing and 364 rushing yards. He scored four total touchdowns. Turnovers were an issue for the former Nebraska quarterback, though, as he threw six interceptions compared to just one touchdown.

McCaffrey will be moving on from Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program. It’ll be interesting to see where he winds up.

I can confirm that QB Luke McCaffrey has entered the transfer portal. He started two games at Nebraska in 2020 but failed to lock down the position and finished his season on the bench. His departure leaves the Huskers with one QB in Adrian Martinez who has taken a college snap. — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) January 26, 2021

Nebraska football fans are a bit surprised by Luke McCaffrey’s decision. Take the reactions as evidence.

Some believe McCaffrey’s departure is a bad look for Scott Frost and his program.

So first Wan’Dale Robinson, who was on stage at the announcement of the new football facility, leaves the program. And now Luke McCaffrey, who Frost called “the future” this year, is transferring. What a damning indictment on Scott Frost. — Christopher Heady (@heady_chris) January 26, 2021

Remembering that Scott Frost said on Iowa week: “There's no doubt in my mind Luke McCaffrey is the future around here." https://t.co/PW8VCOyCMc — Chad Leistikow (@ChadLeistikow) January 26, 2021

Having already lost top wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, the exodus from Nebraska continues with former starting QB Luke McCaffrey, wide receiver and team captain Kade Warner, and back-up offensive lineman Will Farniok. https://t.co/5wQQ6fz7nH — The Daily Gopher (@TheDailyGopher) January 26, 2021

Nebraska football’s trajectory isn’t looking so bright. Scott Frost needs to bounce back this season or he could be shown the exit by 2022.

It appears Adrian Martinez will once again start at quarterback for the Huskers. Martinez has displayed flashes of brilliance over the years, but inconsistency and turnovers continue to plague his progress.

The 2021 season will be vital for Nebraska’s progress and Frost’s tenure. The outlook is now a bit more glum following McCaffrey’s departure.