Nebraska Fans React To The Luke McCaffrey News

Nebraska football quarterbacks including Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey running onto the field.LINCOLN, NE - OCTOBER 26: Quarterback Matt Masker #18 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers and quarterback Luke McCaffrey #7 and quarterback Andrew Bunch #17 and quarterback Noah Vedral #16 and quarterback Adrian Martinez #2 warm up before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Just a few months ago, Luke McCaffrey was going head-to-head with Adrian Martinez in Nebraska football’s quarterback competition. Fast forward to Tuesday, the young quarterback is opting to leave the program.

McCaffrey will be entering the NCAA transfer portal this off-season, according to multiple reports. The 6-foot-2 dual-threat quarterback spent two seasons at Nebraska.

McCaffrey gave Martinez quite the scare in the Huskers’ ongoing quarterback competition this past season. He even started two games and played in all seven games. McCaffrey finished the season with 466 passing and 364 rushing yards. He scored four total touchdowns. Turnovers were an issue for the former Nebraska quarterback, though, as he threw six interceptions compared to just one touchdown.

McCaffrey will be moving on from Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program. It’ll be interesting to see where he winds up.

Nebraska football fans are a bit surprised by Luke McCaffrey’s decision. Take the reactions as evidence.

Some believe McCaffrey’s departure is a bad look for Scott Frost and his program.

Nebraska football’s trajectory isn’t looking so bright. Scott Frost needs to bounce back this season or he could be shown the exit by 2022.

It appears Adrian Martinez will once again start at quarterback for the Huskers. Martinez has displayed flashes of brilliance over the years, but inconsistency and turnovers continue to plague his progress.

The 2021 season will be vital for Nebraska’s progress and Frost’s tenure. The outlook is now a bit more glum following McCaffrey’s departure.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.