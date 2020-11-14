Nebraska Fans Have 1 Major Problem With Scott Frost Today

Nebraska fans still like Scott Frost and are willing to be patient with his development of the Huskers’ program. However, they’re starting to grow pretty tired of these second half letdowns.

Frost’s team, 0-2 on the season, played well in the first halves of both the Ohio State and the Northwestern game. The Huskers went on to get crushed in the second half by the Buckeyes and lost a close one to the Wildcats.

Today, Nebraska is hosting an 0-3 Penn State team at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Once again, the Huskers had a big-time start to the game. Nebraska led Penn State, 27-6, after two quarters.

Nebraska has not done much in the second half, though. The Huskers, who once led by 21 points, now led the Nittany Lions by just 11 points. It’s Nebraska 27, Penn State 16 late in the third quarter.

Third quarter has been trouble for the #Huskers in the past and Penn State strikes first this week, too. Big drive coming up for the Nebraska offense. — Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) November 14, 2020

Nebraska fans are starting to grow tired of this theme.

“What does Frost and the coaching staff do at halftime? Every damn week we come out flat and our opponent adjusts,” one fan wrote.

“Why is it that every team out there makes positive adjustments at halftime except us?” another fan added.

Nebraska is still in position to do something this week that it hasn’t all season, though – win a game.

The Huskers and the Nittany Lions are playing on FOX Sports 1.