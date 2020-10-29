The Wisconsin Badgers canceled their game against Nebraska on Saturday following a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. The Huskers still might be playing this weekend, though.

According to a report from the Chattanooga Times Free Press, Nebraska is finalizing a game against UT-Chattanooga for Saturday.

The Huskers will still need to get Big Ten approval in order to play on Saturday, but it sounds like Scott Frost’s team will be in action.

Chattanooga Times Press reporting that #Nebraska close to finalizing a game with Chattanooga for Saturday. Would be first non-con game for a Big Ten team following cancellation of Wisconsin game: https://t.co/axhKQlxg4g — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) October 29, 2020

From the report:

The Times Free Press has learned through multiple sources that UTC and Nebraska are close to finalizing an agreement to play Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Cornhuskers scheduled game against Wisconsin was canceled earlier this week due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Badgers program, including head coach Paul Chryst. The game is awaiting approval from the Big Ten conference, which had previously set an eight-game, conference-only schedule for this fall.

UT-Chattanooga will reportedly receive roughly $250,000 for the game and the Huskers will reportedly handle their travel expenses, too.

Nebraska is off to an 0-1 start this season following a Week 1 loss at Ohio State.

The Huskers and the Badgers were originally scheduled to play at 3:30 p.m. E.T. on Saturday. It’s unclear when Nebraska and UT-Chattanooga would kick off.