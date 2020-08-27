“Our Clients want to know whether there was a vote and the details of any vote, and whether the Big Ten followed its own rules in reaching its decision,” attorney Mike Flood, who is representing the group, told the Omaha World-Herald. “Sadly, these student-athletes have no other recourse than filing a lawsuit against their conference.”

On August 11, the Big Ten presidents decided to cancel the fall sports season, with hopes to play in the spring. Nebraska is one of the programs, along with Ohio State, that has been most active in trying to push back against that decision. Parents of Huskers players, as well as those as 10 other programs, sent a letter to commissioner Kevin Warren laying out a list of demands the other day as well, and some have protested at Big Ten headquarters.

BREAKING: Eight Nebraska football players are suing the Big Ten in the district court of Lancaster County, seeking to have the court invalidate league's decision to postpone the season. More from @EvanBlandOWH: https://t.co/fSygBZpDNw #huskers — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) August 27, 2020

Per the Omaha World-Herald, the 13-page complaint—available in full here—hinders Nebraska football players’ abilities to pursue professional football opportunities. The complaint also calls into question the legitimacy of the voting that went on to reach the decision.