Nebraska Football Announces Decision On Game In Ireland

Nebraska and Illinois are scheduled to kick off the 2021 college football season, but there’s been a location change.

The two Big Ten football programs were scheduled to play a 2021 season opener in Dublin, Ireland. The game was scheduled in partnership with Irish American Events Limited and set to be played at at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

“Playing a game in Ireland provides another way to spread the Nebraska brand, and in this case on an international stage,” Nebraska AD Bill Moos said. “We are always looking for new scheduling opportunities and when this was presented, Coach Frost and I decided this would be an experience of a lifetime for the student-athletes in our program. This will also be a great trip for our fans, and knowing how Husker fans travel it will be great to see Dublin, Ireland turned Red.”

Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, the game will no longer be played in Ireland.

Nebraska announced on Wednesday night that the 2021 season opener will be played in Champaign, Illinois.

🚨 SCHEDULE UPDATE 🚨 Our season opener against Illinois will kickoff in Champaign.#GBR /// #TheGoodLife pic.twitter.com/24BwoudGb1 — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) February 17, 2021

This is unfortunate but expected news from Nebraska’s football program. It’s difficult to imagine any major collegiate sporting events being played overseas over the next year-plus.