The Nebraska Cornhuskers aren’t wasting time this offseason when it comes to upgrading their coaching staff. On Thursday, the team announced that it hired an outside linebackers coach.

Nebraska is bring back former assistant coach Mike Dawson.

Dawson has a strong connection with Scott Frost. He was originally on his staff with UCF and then coached the defensive live for Nebraska in 2018.

An opportunity to coach at the NFL level presented itself to Dawson, as he spent the 2019 season coaching outside linebackers for the New York Giants. Since the G-Men completely overhauled their coaching staff, Dawson is heading back to the Cornhuskers.

“I am thrilled to bring Mike Dawson back to Nebraska to re-join our coaching staff,” Frost said in a statement. “Coach Dawson has a great history with our coaching staff and brings all of the attributes we look for in an assistant coach. He is a man of great character, has outstanding defensive acumen and knowledge of our defensive system, is a proven teacher and recruiter and relates well to his players.”

That’s quite the endorsement from Coach Frost, who needs a winning season in 2020 to help his image in Lincoln.

Here’s the official announcement from Nebraska:

Dawson will have his work cut out for him with the Cornhuskers. After all, the defense struggled mightily in 2019.

We’ll find out in the fall if the return of Dawson will improve a defense that allowed 27.8 points per game.