Nebraska Football Assistant Shares Honest Admission On Rebuild

The last four years have been a fairly dark period in the storied history of Nebraska football. But as they continue what has become a fairly long rebuild, one Huskers assistant had an honest admission on the state of the program.

Per Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald, Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said that the program is “rebuilding a culture,” which he believes can be “dirty, nasty work.” Chinander said that Nebraska have to choose to either “do it right or do it fast” – and that Nebraska are doing it right.

Nobody will argue that the Huskers are doing it fast. Over the past four years they’ve gone 16-28 with all losing seasons and no bowl games.

The bigger question is whether Nebraska is actually doing it right. Many players have left the program for various reasons, and the program is having a hard time replacing the quality of the departures.

It’s a fact that isn’t lost on Huskers fans, who are left hoping that Nebraska are, in fact, “doing it right.”

DC Erik Chinander says “rebuilding a culture is dirty, nasty work” that “you can either do right, or you can do fast.” Nebraska is doing it right, Chinander said. #huskers — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) June 16, 2021

“I hope they’re doing it right, because it sure doesn’t seem to be fast,” one fan commented.

“I hope he is right because we are going on year four and the Culture hasn’t been very good!” wrote another.

Nebraska have shown immense support for embattled head coach Scott Frost. The fourth-year head coach is struggling to find anywhere close to the level of success he had at UCF.

2021 will be a pretty crucial year, but hardly an easy one. Their schedule includes Big Ten titans like Ohio State and Michigan, along with a non-conference game against longtime rival Oklahoma.

Sooner or later, the work and the culture need to start manifesting into wins for Nebraska football.