Nebraska President Is Expecting A Full Memorial Stadium This Fall

Nebraska football is among the college football programs most proud of its impressive fan attendance. The Huskers have a record sellout streak, dating back to 1962.

The school believes that streak will continue in 2021. Now, it is looking like it won’t have to worry about that streak being sullied by less-than-full stadiums.

We’ve gotten very good news on the vaccine front in recent days, with President Joe Biden recently announcing that the country is expected to have enough vaccinations for every adult in the country by May. Hopefully, that means we can have something close to a normal college football season in the fall, especially compared to a pretty fractured version in 2020.

Nebraska school president Ted Carter says that the Huskers are planning for Memorial Stadium to be full in the fall. The stadium has an official capacity of 90,000 fans.

In February, athletic director Bill Moos said that he’s optimistic that “lots of fans” will be able to attend the Red-White Spring Game on May 1. For the fall, he expects that the Big Ten will opt to let local health officials take up guidelines for attendance moving forward.

Obviously, we need to continue to see improvements in both COVID-19 transmission rates and hospitalization numbers, as well as vaccinations. If the vaccination effort continues on the path its on, hopefully this will be the case for every school this fall.

Nebraska football’s home debut for the 2021 season comes on Sept. 11 against Buffalo.