Nebraska AD Bill Moos Addresses Sellout Streak Ahead Of 2020 Season

Nebraska football has sold out 375 straight home games at Memorial Stadium, entering the 2020 season. That impressive streak won’t likely be broken due to the ongoing public health crisis.

On Tuesday, Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos appeared on his monthly radio show to discuss where things stand with the Huskers programs. Obviously, the upcoming college football season is front of mind for most listening in. While it appears very likely that a college football season will take place this fall, the details about fan attendance are still up in the air.

Other schools have started to unveil how they’ll handle things this fall, as of now at least. Iowa State AD Jamie Pollard has announced that the Cyclones will sell up to 30,000 season tickets for the upcoming season, filling Jack Trice Stadium to less than half of its 61,500 capacity. As of yesterday, 22,000 Cyclones season tickets had been sold.

Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium has an official capacity of over 85,000 fans. In 2014, the Huskers far exceeded that number, packing 91,585 fans into the stadium for a game against Miami. However things shake out this fall, if Nebraska sells every seat it is allowed to for football games, those will add to the sellout streak.

Moos: "The sell out streak is alive and well if we’re told we can only have 30,000 in Memorial Stadium and we get 30,000, that’s a sellout." — Christopher Heady (@heady_chris) May 26, 2020

Right now, Nebraska is just starting to get some athletes back on campus, but can only do workouts in total groups of 10 or fewer people. We’re still pretty far from being able to go to even that 30,000 number, but if we get there by early September when the Huskers season starts, that’s where things will stand with the record that fans of the team hold very dear.

More from Moos, via the Omaha World-Herald:

“How do you manage fans? What is the right number? How do you get them in? How do you get them out? Restrooms, concessions, masks, no mask? All these questions have got to have solid answers before we go forward,” Moos said. “We do need to be patient. We need to fold these things back in the proper manner.” […] “We’re very concerned about the safety of our fans, but if we feel, and our university and state authorities feel its safe, then I feel we should go to the max of whatever is allowable and that’ll preserve the sellout,” Moos said. “The sellout streak is alive and well.”

The Huskers are scheduled to start the season at home against Purdue on Sept. 5.

