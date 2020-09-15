College Football World Reacts To Nebraska President’s Hot Mic Comment

Nebraska football has something of an iffy record when it comes to leaked audio from a hot mic. Husker fans may wind up appreciating what school president Ted Carter accidentally let slip about the Big Ten today.

“We’re getting ready to announce the Huskers and Big Ten football tonight”, Carter told National Strategic Research Institute director Bob Hinson, per KETV. He didn’t realize that his comments would get picked up by a microphone. It probably isn’t the way that the Big Ten wants things to go, but it is a good sign for those who want football back.

Obviously, he doesn’t exactly lay out what the announcement will be. Still, the way he phrases things, it’d be surprising if he didn’t mean that the conference is set to announce a return to football this fall. There have been reports that a new decision could come after the league’s Return to Competition Task Force briefed the league’s presidents on where things stand medically.

This is a pretty funny way for this news to come out. The college football world is having fun with Carter’s gaffe, as well as celebrating his comments, which seem to indicate a return to play on the horizon.

A hot mic is truly the perfect end to this saga. — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) September 15, 2020

Mood hearing about the hot mic pic.twitter.com/FsP3B6HhoK — Walk-On Redshirts Podcast (@walkonredshirts) September 15, 2020

Finding out big ten will play via hot mic pic.twitter.com/AP3GUSBSho — Mike (@Mjg5250) September 15, 2020

Nebraska football has been one of the schools most determined to get back on the field this fall, and one with the support of its university to do so. Per reports, the Huskers were only joined by Ohio State and Iowa in the initial vote leading to the Aug. 11 postponement. It sounds like Carter and his school are getting what they want here.

Plenty of fans think the whole thing was planned out so that Nebraska could scoop the league, though it is unclear how realistic that is.

That hot mic was planned…..and is the best slap in the face to the B10 ever! What a power move from the Huskers! — Connor Hi-C (@clheise15) September 15, 2020

There's no way the hot mic discussion was an accident. pic.twitter.com/PJTCh7DAs1 — Todd Brommelkamp (@ToddBrommelkamp) September 15, 2020

Nothing is official yet, but it certainly looks like the Big Ten is on its way back to having a season this fall. We’ll have more as it comes out.