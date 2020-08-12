After the Big Ten’s decision to cancel the 2020 fall football season, Nebraska football sent some signals that it may try and play this year anyway.

But Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren is making it clear that if Nebraska tries to go it alone, there will be consequences. Speaking to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Warren warned that the Huskers’ Big Ten membership would be at risk if they attempted to jump ship for a year.

“No,” Warren said, when asked if Nebraska could play elsewhere in 2020. “Not and be a member of the Big Ten Conference.”

The statement from Warren comes on the heels of Nebraska insisting that they are pressing on with the season. Nebraska was reportedly one of the two Big Ten programs that voted against canceling the season. The league says it will attempt to play in the spring instead, though there are significant doubts about how feasible that is.

Head coach Scott Frost, athletic director Bill Moos, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green and Nebraska system President Ted Carter all made statements expressing their disappointment in the conference’s decisions.

Nebraska’s reluctance to accept that the season is being canceled is little surprise though. The football team is the pride of the state, and a massive driver of commerce in the Cornhusker State.

Ultimately, the Nebraska football program will most likely fall in line and cancel their season. There’s simply too much at risk for them to go it alone.

But it’s becoming abundantly clear that the decision to cancel the season may change Nebraska’s relationship with the Big Ten. Maybe even permanently.