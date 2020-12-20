Breaking: Nebraska Football Announces Bowl Game Decision

Nebraska football pushed harder for a Big Ten football season than about any other program this year. Now, after eight games, the Huskers are calling it a season.

Nebraska finished 3-5 on the season, capping the season with a 28-21 win at Rutgers on Friday night. In a normal year, that would be well short of the mark to reach a bowl, but given the wildly varied schedules in the sport this year, the requirements have been waived.

After that final game, Scott Frost said the team would discuss whether they would accept a bowl bid, if offered one. It certainly sounded like he was interested in getting that extra game, and the practice time that comes along with it, in this winter.

On Saturday night, it was reported that Nebraska players voted against the chance to play in a bowl game. Today, the team officially announced that decision.

“Our players made great sacrifices this fall to allow us to play eight games and practice without disruption throughout the season,” Scott Frost said in Nebraska football’s statement on the decision. “As their head coach I am proud of how they continued to fight and finished the season with a win on Friday.

“This year has been a long grind and it is time for our guys to have a break, and the opportunity to spend Christmas and the holiday season with their family and friends. We will turn our focus to the 2021 season, and we look forward to our players returning to campus for the spring semester in January.”

Frost’s team was largely disappointing again this year, though the Huskers showed signs of improvement throughout the year. While it probably won’t be held against him too much, after now three sub-.500 seasons to start his tenure at his alma mater, 2021 becomes extremely important for his future with the Huskers program.

