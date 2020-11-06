CBS College Football Analyst Drags Nebraska Football In ‘Bottom 25’ Rankings

Nebraska football was one of the loudest Big Ten programs about reversing the initial Big Ten decision to play a football season. The Huskers eventually got their way, and the Big Ten is entering its third week of play.

Of course, like every other league, the Big Ten has had real struggles in dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks during the season. Wisconsin has been sidelined since after its first game against Illinois, leading to the cancellation of last weekend’s game against Nebraska. Games in the Big Ten are canceled, not rescheduled, given the short window for a season with the late start for the league. Nebraska attempted to schedule a last minute game against UT-Chattanooga. The Big Ten shot that idea down, leading to a pretty significant outcry from Huskers fans.

It is certainly understandable that Nebraska wants to play games, and is frustrated by how everything has played out. However, many have pointed out that they’re not the only ones facing the negative consequences of this season. The volume coming from Lincoln has turned off many others around the college football world, especially other schools that have had multiple games canceled and postponed.

Combined with the fact that Nebraska wasn’t particularly competitive in the season-opening loss to Ohio State, and you’re seeing a lot of criticism levied the Huskers’ way. CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli ranked the Huskers at No. 2 in his “Bottom 25” column.

Nebraska slips down in @TomFornelli’s Bottom 25, just behind UMass for worst in nationhttps://t.co/As1GrvD3j0 — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) November 3, 2020

UMass, long one of the worst teams at the FBS level, takes the top spot. Nebraska is in at No. 2 in Fornelli’s rankings.

Listen, I get it. It sucks. Everything about the situation surrounding college football sucks in 2020. But chill out. You aren’t the only program affected by a pandemic that’s affecting the entire planet, not just Nebraska football. I relate to your feelings, and I empathize with them, but nobody wants to hear it. Just suck it up and deal with it the best you can.

Luckily for Nebraska football, a new game is on the horizon. The Huskers will get their chance to silence those critics, with a noon ET kickoff at Northwestern on Saturday.

[CBS Sports]