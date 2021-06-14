Nebraska Football Lands Commitment From 2022 Quarterback

Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program have an important season ahead of them in 2021 but still clearly has their sights on the future. On Monday, the Cornhuskers landed a commitment from a high school quarterback.

Richard Torres, a three-star recruit in the class of 2022, according to the 247Sports Composite, announced his decision to attend Nebraska earlier this afternoon. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound quarterback out of San Antonio shared the information on Twitter and expressed his excitement for the opportunity.

“I want to thank every single coach who has recruited me in this long and very tough recruitment process,” Torres wrote on Twitter. “With that being said I would like to announce that I will be committing to….The University of Nebraska!!”

Torres decision comes after he visited Nebraska earlier this month on June 4, per Saturday Tradition. The high school junior reportedly gave his verbal commitment to Frost earlier this week.

Torres chose Nebraska over Kansas State, San Diego State, Tulsa, UNLV, Utah, UTSA and Washington State, all of which had expressed interest in the three-star prospect. He becomes just the fourth player to commit to the Huskers in the class of 2022.

Torres will arrive in Lincoln just at the right time to compete for the starting job. Adrian Martinez, the current No. 1 quarterback for the Huskers will enter his senior year in 2021.

All eyes will be on Nebraska’s performance this upcoming fall. If Frost and the Huskers can’t turn things around, the program could look drastically different by the time Torres arrives in 2022.