Nebraska Lands Commitment From 4-Star LB

Although the 2020 Nebraska football season left something to be desired, Scott Frost and his staff are still busy on the recruiting trail.

That work paid off as the Cornhuskers landed a big-time target on Saturday afternoon.

According to The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, four-star linebacker Wynden Ho’ohuli committed to Nebraska. Ho’ohuli comes from Mililani High School in Hawaii and is the No. 148 overall player in the 2021 class.

Frost and his staff must’ve put together an impressive pitch because Ho’ohuli has never visited Lincoln.

Ho’ohuli shared a few words on Twitter to confirm his commitment to Nebraska. He touched on the big lifestyle change upcoming as he makes the move from Hawaii.

“Super thankful for this moment!!” he said. “ISLAND BOY TO DA COLD.”

Ho’ohuli chose Nebraska over a plethora of other big name programs. He had offers from Washington, Utah and Kansas State just to name a few.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, Ho’ohuli definitely has the physical attributes to be a capable linebacker in the Big Ten. He also clearly has the football skill to compete as well. He earned the No. 9 inside linebacker rating in the class of 2021 and the No. 1 overall player ranking from Hawaii. Ho’ohuli should have the opportunity to compete for a starting spot at Nebraska immediately.

Frost and the Cornhuskers could definitely use some help as soon as possible in Lincoln. Nebraska went 3-5 in 2020 causing many to call for drastic changes within the Nebraska football program. The athletic department stuck behind Frost and will trust him to turn things around next year.

Wynden Ho’ohuli will be a place to start, but the Cornhuskers will need more chips to fall their way if they hope to compete for the Big Ten West.