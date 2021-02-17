Nebraska Football Director Of Player Development Has New Role

Nebraska director of player development Ron Brown has spent over two decades with the program. And he’s being rewarded for his tenure with a new role on the football team.

According to Saturday Tradition, Brown has been promoted to the role of senior offensive analyst for Nebraska. It will be his first role on the Nebraska sidelines since 2014. He joins a Nebraska staff that has recently added Keanon Lowe as an offensive analyst.

Ron Brown first joined Nebraska as an assistant coach to Tom Osborne in 1987. He was a part of Osborne’s staff for all three of his national title wins in the 1990s.

Brown stayed on staff through the end of Osborne’s tenure, maintaining a role on Frank Solich’s staff until 2003. He was brought back by Bo Pelini in 2008 and stayed on staff until Pelini’s ousting in 2014.

In 2018, the Huskers brought Brown back once again, this time as the Nebraska director of player development. Brown worked with student-athletes for their off-the-field development and with community outreach in the role.

But clearly Brown had desires to get back on the coaching sidelines once again.

Scott Frost and the Huskers will need all of the help on the sidelines they can get in 2021 though. The team is coming off a brutal 2020 campaign that saw them go 3-5.

Having success in 2021 may be a bit harder if players like Wan’Dale Robinson and Luke McCaffrey keep leaving.

