It’s looking like the Nebraska Huskers will be keeping things in the family with their next athletic director hire.

Journalist Lars Anderson, who correctly reported the hires of head football coach Scott Frost in 2017 and basketball coach Fred Hoiberg in 2019, tweeted that his “most trusted” Nebraska source has another bit of information.

As many expected, Ed Stewart is reportedly a lock to land the recently-opened AD job.

This role was suddenly opened yesterday after the unexpected retirement of former director Bill Moos, who was the AD at Nebraska for four years from 2017-2021.

“Hearing from my most trusted @HuskerFBNation source, the next Athletic Director at Nebraska will be Ed Stewart,” Anderson wrote.

Stewart was a standout linebacker for the Nebraska program from 1992-94. As a senior with the Cornhuskers, the All-American captain led his squad to a 1994 national championship victory, earning Big Eight Defensive Player of the Year honors along the way.

In his post-playing career, Stewart has spent the past 20 years in athletic administration. He started his career as an academic counselor for Michigan State before going on to serve as the Associate Athletic Director for Administration at the University of Missouri.

For the past 14 years, Stewart has served as a member of the senior management team for the Big 12 Conference office. He currently holds the title of Executive Associate Commissioner of Football.