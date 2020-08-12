Nebraska Football Fans Are Ripping ESPN’s Desmond Howard

On Tuesday, the Big Ten announced the cancellation of the 2020 college football season – at least for the fall.

The Big Ten issued a statement saying it hopes to play in the spring. Following the announcement, notable members of the conference made their opinions known.

Nebraska was one of the more vocal institutions, making it obvious the Huskers were not in favor of the cancellation. The school issued a statement with “[hopes] it may be possible for our student-athletes to have the opportunity to compete.”

On Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Desmond Howard ripped the school’s statement. “I would demand a public apology from Nebraska, and if I’m Kevin Warren, I’m working on a way to get their ass out of the Big 10. They ain’t Notre Dame, baby. They don’t have that cache,” he said on Get Up.

Well, Huskers fans saw that and decided to give Desmond a piece of their mind.

Here’s was a common response to Howard’s comments.

In other news, Desmond Howard: still a moron. https://t.co/QzoxorubcT — Nate Rohr (@RohrOfTheCrowd) August 12, 2020

Reporters asked Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren about the Huskers playing elsewhere. “No,” he said, firmly. “Not and be a member of the Big Ten Conference.”

Clearly the Huskers aren’t playing somewhere else this season. The Big Ten generates nearly twice as much money as the Big 12 so there’s no reason for Nebraska to leave.

The ACC, Big 12 and SEC are all moving toward playing the 2020 season.